Cuttack administration to withhold salaries of 36 officers over poor grievance redressal

CUTTACK: With the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) taking stern note of the dismal performance of Cuttack district in disposal of public grievances through the Janasunani portal, the district administration as a face-saving move has decided to withhold the salaries of 36 officers for the month of November for their alleged failures.

In a letter to the district treasury officer, special treasury officer and all sub-treasury officers of the district, additional district magistrate (ADM) Shibo Toppo stated that grievances received through the Janasunani portal are to be responded in a time-bound manner as the CM’s grievance cell reviews the matter regularly for disposal of pending grievances.

“However, even after repeated persuasion and review meetings, the progress of disposal is not encouraging. The district’s ranking/position in disposal percentage is worsening in whole of the state. CM’s grievance cell has expressed utter displeasure over poor disposal of grievances received in Monday CM grievance cell. You are therefore requested to withhold the salary of the defaulting officers as per list enclosed herewith for the month of November, 2025, until further instructions of the collector,” the letter stated.

The defaulting officers whose salaries have been withheld include CDMO, Cuttack, BDOs, tehsildars, district education officer (DEO), district social welfare officer (DSWO), sub-collector, Cuttack and Athagarh, DCO, Cuttack, TPCODL, CDVO, Cuttack, R&B Division, Cuttack-1 and 2, RW Division, Cuttack-1, DLO, Cuttack, executive officer, Choudwar Municipality and project director, DRDA, Cuttack.