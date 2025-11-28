India vs SA T20 match: Cuttack's Barabati Stadium's capacity reduced to 41K for hassle-free experience

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure spectators have a hassle-free experience during the upcoming India-South Africa T20 match at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on December 9, the authorities have decided to reduce the total number of tickets from 44,000 to 41,000.

Official sources said the Commissionerate Police had suggested reducing around 3,000 tickets, particularly from the galleries owing to infrastructure issues and for the comfort of spectators. After reduction, approximately 41,000 tickets will be available through both online and offline modes. An expert team from IIT-Bhubaneswar had recently visited the stadium to assess its structural and electrical systems.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera told TNIE that the decision to reduce the number of tickets has been taken following recommendations of the Commissionerate Police and to ensure a smooth experience for the spectators.

Sources said a detailed discussion on the ticket sale was held during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last month in the presence of OCA, Commissionerate Police and officials of other departments. The offline tickets will be stamped by Commissionerate Police to avoid counterfeiting, and handed over to the OCA. The authorities are taking all possible measures to check black marketing of tickets.