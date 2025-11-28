India vs SA T20 match: Cuttack's Barabati Stadium's capacity reduced to 41K for hassle-free experience

BHUBANESWAR: To ensure spectators have a hassle-free experience during the upcoming India-South Africa T20 match at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on December 9, the authorities have decided to reduce the total number of tickets from 44,000 to 41,000.
Official sources said the Commissionerate Police had suggested reducing around 3,000 tickets, particularly from the galleries owing to infrastructure issues and for the comfort of spectators. After reduction, approximately 41,000 tickets will be available through both online and offline modes. An expert team from IIT-Bhubaneswar had recently visited the stadium to assess its structural and electrical systems.
Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera told TNIE that the decision to reduce the number of tickets has been taken following recommendations of the Commissionerate Police and to ensure a smooth experience for the spectators.
Sources said a detailed discussion on the ticket sale was held during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last month in the presence of OCA, Commissionerate Police and officials of other departments. The offline tickets will be stamped by Commissionerate Police to avoid counterfeiting, and handed over to the OCA. The authorities are taking all possible measures to check black marketing of tickets.
Sources said police personnel in plainclothes will be mobilised near the stadium, Cantonment Road and other areas to keep a close watch on suspected black marketeers and initiate stringent action against them.
During the India-England ODI match held at Barabati Stadium on February 9 this year, police faced a tough time in checking black marketing of tickets. The black marketeers were found to be selling gallery number 7 and other tickets at exorbitantly high prices.
This apart, authorities were left red faced when a floodlight malfunction at the stadium stalled the match for over half an hour. The generator that supplied power to the particular floodlight reportedly malfunctioned resulting in the tripping of the lights.
“To avoid any blackout, backup DG sets will be installed alongside each primary unit operating the floodlights as well as at the pavilion, spectator galleries and the media centre,” said a senior official.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials of the OCA and the state administration to ensure flawless arrangements with top security for the upcoming India- South Africa T20 International match.