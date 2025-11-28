KIMS gets Odisha’s first digital pathology scanner

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Achyuta Samanta on Thursday commissioned a state-of-the-art digital pathology equipment at the department of pathology,

KIMS, making it the first such installation in the state. With this, KIMS has now become one of the few healthcare institutions in the country to integrate fully digitised pathology into routine diagnostic and clinical services.

The newly-inducted SG60 digital pathology scanner is poised to significantly enhance all types of diagnosis. “By enabling rapid digitisation and automated slide analysis, the equipment will cut the turnaround time for several tests, especially cancer diagnosis, ensuring faster initiation of treatment for patients,” said KIMS.

Digital slides are created when glass slides are captured with a scanning device to provide high resolution digital image that can be viewed on computer screen or mobile phones. These slides can be shared over networks using specialised digital pathology software applications.

Institutions using similar digital platforms have reported efficiency gains of up to 15 per cent to 20 per cent per case, thanks to reduced manual handling and streamlined review workflows, said KIMS. Advisor to the founder, Dr RN Samanta, head of pathology department Dr Ranjana Giri and other senior doctors of KIMS were present during the event.