NHAI, RVNL and ARSS get show cause for delay in NH construction work in Odisha

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur sub-divisional magistrate and sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai has issued a show cause notice to the project director (PD) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for failing to complete Masakani-Paradip stretch of NH-53.

Another show cause was also issued to the NHAI PD and general manager of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd for the delay in completion of work on the Cuttack-Nuagaon stretch of NH-55. Tarai issued the notices on Tuesday after registering a case under section 152 of BNSS.

Sources said eight-laning work on Paradip-Chandikhole stretch of NH-53 is currently underway. The highway expansion work from Masakani to Paradip has been assigned to RVNL. It is being alleged that though the project timeline has expired, work on Masakani-Paradip stretch of NH-53 is yet to be completed.

The link roads connecting the highway are poorly maintained and have reportedly become unsafe for local residents. Prolonged construction work is causing traffic congestion and public inconvenience. Besides, the unfinished stretch reportedly lacks proper signages, diversions, or maintenance, contributing to frequent accidents and dust pollution.