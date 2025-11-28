Odisha approves Rs 71 crore DPR to develop Debrigarh into global eco-tourism destination

BHUBANESWAR : The Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary in Bargarh district is poised for a major transformation with the Forest and Environment department approving a detailed project report (DPR) worth `71.19 crore to develop the site into an international eco-tourism destination.

Sharing the information on social media platform X on Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the project would not only showcase Debrigarh’s natural beauty on a global platform but also strengthen wildlife conservation efforts. The proposed eco-tourism model is expected to boost local employment and significantly increase tourist footfall in the region.

Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia for the initiative.

Forest officials said funds for the project will be received from the Central government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

The Tourism department had earlier planned to implement the project. However, concerns were raised over the move, prompting the government to take it up as an eco-tourism project through the state Forest department.