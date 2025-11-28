Odisha asked to develop district-level human-wildlife coexistence plan, minimum support price for NTFPs

BHUBANESWAR: From launching of State Community Forest Governance Mission to development of district-level human-wildlife coexistence plans and minimum support price for regulation of non-timber forest products (NTFPs), experts at the two-day Odisha Vikash Conclave recommended a slew of measures to the government for protection of ecosystem in the state.

The conclave, organised by the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) with support from the state government and NITI Aayog, called for Odisha to adopt an ecosystem-based approach, recognising the human society and natural resources as interconnected ecological networks instead of considering them as isolated sectors.

Considering the role communities are playing in protecting forests for decades through informal systems rooted in emotional belonging and cultural practices, the experts called for a policy recognising forests as a social systems and not just as ecological assets.

Proper implementation of community forest rights (CFR) to strengthen community-led conservation and creation of a State Community Forest Governance Mission for inter-departmental coordination was the way forward, they said.

They also sought adequate minimum support price (MSP) and expansion of procurement systems with simplification of regulatory norms to strengthen NTFP, bamboo, and agro-forestry value chains. They recommended developing district-level human-wildlife coexistence plans with improved compensation and corridor restoration. They also proposed community-led restoration of degraded forest patches and wildlife routes.