Odisha court attaches property of collectorate after failure to clear dues

JEYPORE: The senior division sub-judge court in Jeypore on Wednesday ordered the attachment of property from the Koraput collectorate after the Rural Development department allegedly failed to clear dues owed to a contractor for around two decades.

In the evening, court officials visited the collectorate to execute the order but Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan was not present at the time. With the collector unavailable, the deputy collector sought time to respond. However, as no action was taken by 5 pm, the officials attached a computer and CPU from the collector’s office.

Sources said the dispute dates back to 2005 when contractor Pradeep Mohanty completed a road project under the Rural Development department at a cost of Rs 73,64,769. Despite completing the work, Mohanty claimed that he was never paid. He approached the court in 2011.

In 2018, the court directed the government to pay the principal amount with six per cent annual interest. However when no payment was made, Mohanty filed an execution petition in 2019. By 2025, the outstanding amount had gone up to Rs 1,15,50,036.

After repeated notices failed to elicit compliance, the court issued a warrant of attachment in October. On Wednesday, court officials also attempted to attach assets from the office of the Rural Development department. However, the office was locked.

Sources said Mahajan returned on Wednesday night and held discussions with government legal representatives on future course of action. Government pleader Bishnu Patra said, “The court will hear the matter on Friday (November 28). Court officials will submit a report on the attachment executed.”