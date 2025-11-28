Odisha doubles rehabilitation aid for LWEs after Centre sets March 2026 target for Maoist-free India

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre setting March 2026 as the target for a Maoist-free India, the Odisha government has almost doubled the financial assistance offered to left-wing extremists (LWEs) who voluntarily surrender and return to the mainstream.

According to a fresh notification issued by the Home Department, Maoists surrendering with a light machine gun (LMG) will now receive ₹4.95 lakh, while those giving up an AK-47 or Trichy assault rifle will be entitled to ₹3.3 lakh.

Assistance of ₹2.75 lakh has been announced for those surrendering with a 2-inch mortar, ₹1.65 lakh for an SLR/INSAS rifle, ₹1.1 lakh for an X95 assault rifle/MP-9 tactical, ₹82,500 for a .303 rifle, ₹66,000 for an X-Caliber 5.56mm, ₹44,000 for a UBGL attachment, and ₹55 per round of ammunition, one of the most generous compensatory structures introduced in the state so far.

The modified surrender and rehabilitation scheme aims to provide surrendered Maoists with gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to ensure they do not revert to extremism.

“The new policy replaces earlier schemes notified in 2006, 2012 and 2014 and aligns Odisha’s framework with the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The overhaul was essential to wean away misguided youth who have joined the CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations,” stated the notification.

With the objective of containing and ultimately eradicating left-wing extremism by providing viable alternatives for livelihoods, education and reintegration, the government has set strict eligibility criteria.

Only cadres from the banned CPI (Maoist) and its proscribed frontal organisations can avail the benefits.

LWEs can access the scheme after surrendering voluntarily, revealing their true identities, providing details of associates, financiers and supply chains, confessing to their roles in violent incidents, and making a public declaration of surrender.

Surrenders may be made before designated police, district or Central Armed Police Force officers, after which security will be provided and antecedents verified.