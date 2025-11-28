Odisha to roll out new safety norms for highways soon to curb rise in road accidents

BHUBANESWAR: Worried over the rise in road accident deaths, the Odisha government has decided to integrate wayside amenities and highway patrolling provisions into all future national and state highway projects besides undertaking a comprehensive audit of urban roads to enhance pedestrian safety.

As per the decision taken at a recent high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, highway patrolling and wayside amenities would be included in the project estimates before construction and expansion of national and state highways.

These amenities are expected to address driver fatigue, improve emergency response and enhance enforcement on high-speed corridors. In order to strengthen safety in cities, all urban roads will undergo audits to check for pedestrian infrastructure such as footpaths, foot over-bridges (FoBs), crossings and proper signages.

The transport commissioner has been asked to engage urban experts and certified safety auditors in consultation with the Housing and Urban Development department to carry out the exercise and ensure that audit recommendations are implemented in a time-bound manner.