President Murmu addresses Odisha Assembly; urges all to work with spirit of ‘Antyodaya’

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Vidhan Sabha witnessed a historic moment on Thursday with President Droupadi Murmu becoming the first head of the nation to address the Assembly session.

Describing the occasion as a homecoming for her, Murmu said, “I am gripped by nostalgia while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as old memories of this place have resurfaced. As a legislator, I had asked questions and as a minister had answered their questions in this very House.”

President Murmu got emotional as she reflected on her journey from a poor family in a remote tribal village of the state to the highest office of the country. “Where I have reached today could not have been possible without the love of the people and blessings of Lord Jagannath,” she said.

She also recalled her association with many of the leaders present in the House. “I had the opportunity to work with some of the current and past members of this House, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.”

Calling the occasion a special day in her life, Murmu said her political journey had been a profound learning experience. It taught her how to speak and what to say, whether addressing an individual, a gathering or an assembly.