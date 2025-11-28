President Murmu addresses Odisha Assembly; urges all to work with spirit of ‘Antyodaya’

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Vidhan Sabha witnessed a historic moment on Thursday with President Droupadi Murmu becoming the first head of the nation to address the Assembly session.
Describing the occasion as a homecoming for her, Murmu said, “I am gripped by nostalgia while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly as old memories of this place have resurfaced. As a legislator, I had asked questions and as a minister had answered their questions in this very House.”
President Murmu got emotional as she reflected on her journey from a poor family in a remote tribal village of the state to the highest office of the country. “Where I have reached today could not have been possible without the love of the people and blessings of Lord Jagannath,” she said.
She also recalled her association with many of the leaders present in the House. “I had the opportunity to work with some of the current and past members of this House, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.”
Calling the occasion a special day in her life, Murmu said her political journey had been a profound learning experience. It taught her how to speak and what to say, whether addressing an individual, a gathering or an assembly.
The President said as public representatives are always under scrutiny. People are eager to know what they say and how they conduct themselves. “Both their words and conduct are invaluable. What MLAs say and how they say it, in and outside the House, is known to everyone. Their conduct and words should be such that, their admirers can help build society and the state,” she said.
Exhorting the members to fulfil the aspiration of the people and uplift the poor and the most marginalised under ‘Antyodaya’ philosophy, Murmu said the people who have elected their representatives have great expectations that their dreams will be realised. “They have entrusted huge responsibility to the MLAs and it is the duty of all of you to fulfil their expectations, realise their dreams and bring smiles to their faces,” she said.
The President also extolled the ancient tradition of women’s empowerment in Odisha. “It is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women’s representation, including a woman chief minister. There has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women’s representation, before and after independence,” she said.
‘Odisha making rapid progress in every field’
The President also noted that Odisha was making rapid progress in every field and appreciated the state government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare and development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups. The process of industrialisation in the state is taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments, she said.
A prosperous Odisha by 2036 will be the state’s greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047, she added.