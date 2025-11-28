Sand theft: Jagatsinghpur collector seeks reply from two mining officers

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hours after a joint enforcement team’s late night raid at Kilipal quarry in Tirtol tehsil led to seizure of large numbers of excavators and earth moving equipment allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal sought explanation from deputy director, minor mineral (Jajpur) and district mining officer.

“I had issued instructions to check illegal sand lifting through raids but the mining officials did not discuss the matter with me. It is their duty to check unauthorised sand extraction. Hence, the administration has issued show cause notices,” Sonal added. The collector informed that he has sought responses from the two officials within two days.

On Wednesday, the joint team comprising DIG (central range) Satyajit Nayak, collector Sonal and SP Ankit Verma conducted the raid, seizing 46 Hyvas and three excavators. Six persons were also arrested.