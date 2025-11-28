Sand theft: Jagatsinghpur collector seeks reply from two mining officers

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hours after a joint enforcement team’s late night raid at Kilipal quarry in Tirtol tehsil led to seizure of large numbers of excavators and earth moving equipment allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal sought explanation from deputy director, minor mineral (Jajpur) and district mining officer.
“I had issued instructions to check illegal sand lifting through raids but the mining officials did not discuss the matter with me. It is their duty to check unauthorised sand extraction. Hence, the administration has issued show cause notices,” Sonal added. The collector informed that he has sought responses from the two officials within two days.
On Wednesday, the joint team comprising DIG (central range) Satyajit Nayak, collector Sonal and SP Ankit Verma conducted the raid, seizing 46 Hyvas and three excavators. Six persons were also arrested.
The raid set off a series of actions. The mining department went into action mode and seized a dredging boat engaged in illegal sand extraction at Kathkota panchayat under Kujang police limits on the day. District mining officer Satish Tarai lodged an FIR against Kilipal sand quarry bidder along with owners and drivers of the 46 Hyvas and three chain-mounted excavators at Tirtol police station. Police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. Another FIR was lodged at Kujang police station against the owner of the dredging boat involved in unauthorised sand extraction in the Kujang area.
About 27 bidders have taken sand quarries on lease from different rivers but large volumes of sand are being transported illegally every day in violation of tender conditions. JCBs, trucks, Hyvas and other heavy machinery are being used at multiple locations, posing a threat to the rivers and nearby villagers.
The raid exposed massive unauthorised sand extraction and multiple violations of OMMC Rules, 2023, causing a financial loss of `15.28 crore to the state exchequer. In violation of the rules, bidders, allegedly with the knowledge of officials, continued to carry out unauthorised extraction.