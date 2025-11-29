31-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Odisha's Balarampur

KENDRAPARA: Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl at Balarampur village in Rajkanika area of the district.

The accused is Sahadev Mallick, a neighbour of the 10-year-old girl. Police said the minor was returning home from a nearby temple on Thursday evening when Sahadev intercepted her on the way. He reportedly dragged her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

On the day, the girl’s mother filed an FIR in Rajkanika police station alleging that her daughter was raped by Sahadev. The accused also threatened the minor with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 70 (2) of BNS and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 and arrested the accused, said Rajkanika IIC Sanjay Kumar Mallick.

During interrogation, Sahadev reportedly confessed to his crime. The girl was taken to hospital for medical examination. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.