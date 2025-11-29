Additional tehsildar marries outside caste in Odisha's Ganjam district, family alleges ostracism

BERHAMPUR: Family members of an additional tehsildar in Ganjam district have been allegedly ostracised by their community members after the officer married outside caste earlier this year.

On Friday, Bijay Behera, father of Aska additional tehsildar Saudagar Behera, lodged a complaint with Chhatrapur police alleging that his family has been socially boycotted by members of their community due to his son’s inter-caste marriage. Bijay is a resident of Munishipentha village in Chhatrapur and belongs to Kaibarta caste.

In his complaint, he said Saudagar married a girl from another caste in February this year. Bijay informed the members of Kaibarta community about the marriage. Community members reportedly asked him if he would sever ties with his son. He refused and said Saudagar and his wife would continue to live with his family. Subsequently, he was told that the matter would be placed in the next community meeting.

Bijay claimed the meeting was never held. Instead, community members started to socially boycott him. On November 23, he attended a wedding feast in the village where his food plate was reportedly snatched and he was asked to leave the venue. Feeling humiliated, he returned home. Later, villagers reportedly hurled abuses at his family members for Saudagar’s inter-caste marriage, forcing Bijay to approach police.