Bulk generators to handover wet waste to piggery units, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: With disposal of mixed garbage still being a major challenge in the capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked out a new management plan asking all bulk waste generators (BWGs) to hand over organic (wet) waste separately to piggery units.
To implement the move, the civic body has identified 451 major BWGs in the city and has also signed MoUs with seven organic waste collection partners, all piggery-based utilisation units, for collection of wet waste from the major waste producers.
A standard operating procedure (SOP) has also been framed by the corporation for collection and disposal of waste by the piggery units. “The waste collection agencies will act as BMC’s authorised organic waste collectors of BMC.
They will ensure hygienic lifting of segregated wet waste from their allotted BWGs and transport it to approved utilisation sites, in complete compliance with government’s waste management rules,” informed BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu.
He said the empanelled agencies will handle approximately 13 tonne of organic waste generated daily by the BWGs in the city everyday. The BWGs include hotels, restaurants, markets and major food establishments.
A BMC official said the civic body partnered with the piggery units to divert that the high-volume organic waste generated by the BWGs from the wealth centres and the temporary transit centre, while ensuring productive reuse of the same as animal feed, reducing environmental burden in the city to a significant level.
According to sources, out of 700 tonne of waste generated in the city, around half goes to micro-composting centres and material recovery facilities for treatment through door-to-door segregation and collection.
An official from the corporation said following the new waste management system and SOP, the BWGs will have to hand over the wet waste to the empanelled agencies and the agencies will also be required to collect the waste from the source within four hours.