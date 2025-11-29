Bulk generators to handover wet waste to piggery units, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: With disposal of mixed garbage still being a major challenge in the capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked out a new management plan asking all bulk waste generators (BWGs) to hand over organic (wet) waste separately to piggery units.

To implement the move, the civic body has identified 451 major BWGs in the city and has also signed MoUs with seven organic waste collection partners, all piggery-based utilisation units, for collection of wet waste from the major waste producers.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) has also been framed by the corporation for collection and disposal of waste by the piggery units. “The waste collection agencies will act as BMC’s authorised organic waste collectors of BMC.

They will ensure hygienic lifting of segregated wet waste from their allotted BWGs and transport it to approved utilisation sites, in complete compliance with government’s waste management rules,” informed BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation N Ganesh Babu.