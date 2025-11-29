CM Majhi presents supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 cr with focus on farmers, women

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore in the Assembly to meet additional requirement of funds for completion of important ongoing projects in the current 2025-26 financial year.

The supplementary budget is Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act compliant and projected to maintain revenue surplus, contain fiscal deficit at around three per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the debt-GSDP ratio at the year-end within the mandated level of 25 per cent.

Till October 2025, the revenue surplus was 1.3 per cent while debt to GSDP ratio was 11.9 per cent. The interest payment to revenue receipt ratio was maintained at 2.2 per cent.

The capital outlay for 2025-26 will exceed six per cent including the supplementary provision. This will boost economic growth and at the same time enable the government to implement different developmental and welfare programmes. The chief minister had placed annual budget of Rs 2,90,000 crore for 2025-26 financial year in February.

The supplementary budget has made a provision of Rs 13,716 crore under programme expenditure, Rs 3, 389 crore under administrative expenditure, Rs 171 crore disaster response funds and Rs 164 crore transfers from the government for urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions as per the state finance commission awards.

Under programme implementation, farmers’ welfare and food security has received top priority with an allocation of Rs 6,019 crore including Rs 3,000 crore under revolving fund for paddy procurement, Rs 1,325 crore to meet subsidy demand under paddy procurement and Rs 850 towards input assistance to farmers under Samrudha Krushak Yojana.

The administrative expenditure includes Rs 1,406 crore for debt servicing and Rs 133 crore for recoupment of advance from the Odisha Contingency Fund (OCF). While Rs 250 crore has been provided for maintenance of roads and bridges, Rs 205 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of government residential buildings. Similarly, Rs 306 crore has been provided for maintenance of government non-residential buildings.