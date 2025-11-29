CM Majhi presents supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 cr with focus on farmers, women

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore in the Assembly to meet additional requirement of funds for completion of important ongoing projects in the current 2025-26 financial year.
The supplementary budget is Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act compliant and projected to maintain revenue surplus, contain fiscal deficit at around three per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the debt-GSDP ratio at the year-end within the mandated level of 25 per cent.
Till October 2025, the revenue surplus was 1.3 per cent while debt to GSDP ratio was 11.9 per cent. The interest payment to revenue receipt ratio was maintained at 2.2 per cent.
The capital outlay for 2025-26 will exceed six per cent including the supplementary provision. This will boost economic growth and at the same time enable the government to implement different developmental and welfare programmes. The chief minister had placed annual budget of Rs 2,90,000 crore for 2025-26 financial year in February.
The supplementary budget has made a provision of Rs 13,716 crore under programme expenditure, Rs 3, 389 crore under administrative expenditure, Rs 171 crore disaster response funds and Rs 164 crore transfers from the government for urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions as per the state finance commission awards.
Under programme implementation, farmers’ welfare and food security has received top priority with an allocation of Rs 6,019 crore including Rs 3,000 crore under revolving fund for paddy procurement, Rs 1,325 crore to meet subsidy demand under paddy procurement and Rs 850 towards input assistance to farmers under Samrudha Krushak Yojana.
The administrative expenditure includes Rs 1,406 crore for debt servicing and Rs 133 crore for recoupment of advance from the Odisha Contingency Fund (OCF). While Rs 250 crore has been provided for maintenance of roads and bridges, Rs 205 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of government residential buildings. Similarly, Rs 306 crore has been provided for maintenance of government non-residential buildings.
Subhadra Yojana gets Rs 295 crore, Mission Shakti given Rs 405 crore
An official release said that a provision of Rs 300 crore has been made for interest subvention to cooperative banks and primary agriculture cooperative credit societies (PACS) while Rs 96 crore has been provided for infrastructure development of cooperative societies.
A big priority for the government is education, sports and skill development sector with an allocation of Rs 2,127 crore. Under this sector, provision of Rs 392 crore has been made for the PM-POSHAN while Rs 320 crore has been earmarked for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. Besides, an allocation of Rs 307 crore has been provided for state support for Samagra Shiksha.
Empowerment of women and children sector has been allocated Rs 1,622 crore, under which the flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana has been provided Rs 295 crore. While a provision of Rs 426 crore has been made under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, an allocation of Rs 405 crore has been made for Mission Shakti programme.
The ST and SC Development department has received Rs 580 crore and Forest and Environment Rs 517 crore. Similarly, an allocation of Rs 467 crore has been made for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development while Urban Development has received Rs 339 crore.
Promotion of culture and tourism has received Rs 333 crore with an allocation Rs 100 crore under the Baraputra Aitihya Grama Yojana. Besides, an allocation of Rs 90 crore has been made for establishment of Kalamandal.
The industries sector has been provided Rs 326 crore including Rs 276 crore for SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF). Infrastructure and IT initiatives sector has been provided Rs 125 crore.