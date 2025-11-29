‘Criminal negligence on part of BDA, BMC root cause of roadside parking’

BHUBANESWAR: Public anger over the decision of the police and civic authorities to ban roadside parking along several important thoroughfares in the capital city has begun to intensify with citizen’s bodies demanding immediate alternative arrangements or revocation of the order.

Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad (BUP), a local residents’ group, on Friday sought formation of a joint team involving Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Residential Welfare Association (RWA) representatives, traffic experts and other stakeholders concerned to identify parking areas and make them operational before enforcing the no-parking zone along 21 stretches.

In a letter to the police commissioner, they alleged that the root cause of roadside parking was not indiscipline of citizens, but criminal negligence of the planning authorities, BDA and BMC, in ensuring proper parking facility while granting building plan approvals and occupancy certificate to malls, multi-storey commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, coaching centres and high rise apartments.

“As per BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, 2008 (as amended) and BMC Building plan regulations, every commercial and institutional buildings above a certain size is mandatorily required to provide adequate on-site parking as per prescribed norms.