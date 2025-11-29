Ex-Army man arrested after opening fire in liquor store in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Police on Friday arrested an ex-Army man for allegedly opening fire inside a foreign liquor (FL) shop in Sambalpur’s Thelkoloi area following an argument over price.

The accused is 45-year-old Hrusikesh Kisan of Sarbahal under Jharsuguda police limits.

Police said Kisan visited the liquor outlet on Thursday night and had a heated argument with the store employees over pricing of a bottle. In a fit of rage, he reportedly fired a round from his licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun. While no one was injured, a liquor bottle was shattered in the firing.

On being informed about the incident, police tracked down the accused and arrested him. A 12-bore DBBL gun, three live cartridges, one fired cartridge, a motorcycle, mobile phone, Rs 5,800 in cash and forensic exhibits were seized from Kisan.

Thelkolei IIC Bulu Swain said scientific and ballistic examination of the weapon and recovered ammunition is underway. The accused was produced in court under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the firing.