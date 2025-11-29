Orissa High Court quashes state’s VLTD SOP, terms it ultra vires

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has struck down key provisions of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Transport commissioner on April 4, 2023, mandating registration and empanelment of vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) manufacturers in the state.

The judgment passed by a single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi held that the SOP was beyond the scope of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR).

The court held that the Odisha SOP to the extent it mandates a separate empanelment/registration of VLTD manufacturers and imposes additional eligibility conditions and fees, is ultra vires of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Rules made thereunder. It added that such provisions violate the petitioners’ fundamental right to carry on business, since they are not backed by any valid law and fail the test of reasonableness.

The writ petition was filed by Triangle Info-tech Private Limited, a VLTD and emergency button manufacturer certified under Rule 126 of CMVR, along with its promoter and managing director. The company supplies AIS-140 compliant tracking devices to major automobile manufacturers, including Volvo-Eicher and JBM Auto, besides retrofitting systems in older vehicles.