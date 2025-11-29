Road renovation impacts tourist flow to Deomali

JEYPORE: The tourist inflow to Deomali peak under Pottangi block of Koraput has dropped considerably due to renovation of the existing road which has been closed for visitors.

According to sources, about 3.5 km stretch leading to Deomali was in poor condition and drew complaints. However, basing on the public concern, the Works department planned to develop the hill road by spending around Rs 2 crore.

Accordingly, the ghat road has been closed and tourist have been asked to take another route via Semiliguda-Dudhari to reach the spot. The regular road from Kunduli market chowk to Deomali is about 27 km while the diverted route is about 22 km from Semiliguda.

Over 3,000 tourists visit Deomali every day during the peak season and climb the highest peak. But the road closure has hit the footfall.

Pottangi block officials informed that the executing agency has been asked to complete the road work at the earliest.

“There is some drop in tourists’ flow to Deomali and we have asked the Works department to complete the work,” informed Pottangi BDO Ram Chandra Nayak.