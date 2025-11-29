Three killed in road mishap in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: In a tragic mishap, three persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter on NH-55 at Kanteikolia under Govindpur police limits here in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Behera (21) of Bantala area in Angul district, Mithun Patra (33) of Tumusingha in Dhenkanal and Jagannath Das (30) of Mahanga in Cuttack. The trio worked in a hotel at Choudwar in Cuutack.

Police said the mishap took place at about 2 am. After their work got over in the hotel, the three men were travelling to Dhenkanal on a scooter. At Kanteikolia, an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind and sped away. Due to the impact, the trio was thrown off the scooter and died instantly.

On being informed, Govindpur police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. A case was registered in connection with the incident. Police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the mishap and nab its driver.