Two newborns rescued by DCPU in Balangir district

BALANGIR: Two poor families of a Balangir village allegedly handed over custody of their newborns to relatives without the knowledge of the district authorities and without following the norms.

Both the babies were rescued on Friday by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). The families claimed they handed over the custody of the children since they had no means to raise them.

The babies were shifted from Kandajuri village. One child was rescued from a village in Belpada block, while other was traced in a village under Tarbha police limits of Sonepur district.

The rescued babies are now safe, said district child protection officer Anupama Pradhan. Both the newborns have been kept at the Special Adoption Centre located at Palace Line.