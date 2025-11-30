As govt-miller talks fail, paddy purchase stalled in several Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: An urgent meeting between Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra and All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) over lifting of custom-milled rice remained inconclusive on Saturday evening, deepening the crisis of kharif paddy procurement in western districts.

With 12 lakh tonne custom-milled rice (CMR) awaiting evacuation, the millers had requested the department to create space for kharif paddy. However, after the meeting, the rice millers’ association said the state government was non-committal in its assurance which has forced them to stick to their stand of not lifting paddy from the procurement centres.

In fact, paddy procurement in Sambalpur and Bargarh has failed to take off as millers have not executed any agreement with the state agencies. Since the government uses godowns of rice mills for paddy procurement, the deadlock could hit kharif purchase.

Earlier, the millers had sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention saying they were forced to shut down mills due to non-lifting of custom-milled rice by Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

Meanwhile, reports from Kalahandi said, the mandi in Golamunda block opened on the day but no transaction could take place. According to sources, the district administration and civil supplies department are under pressure as none of the 90 rice millers in the district signed agreements to operate as custom millers or lift paddy from procurement centres.

The AORMA has been taking up its demands with the government for over a year but claims the state has remained unresponsive. “Until the pending issues are addressed, no miller from Kalahandi will participate in procurement,” said Mahesh Bansal, state president of the association.