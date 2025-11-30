Ex-panchayat officer held for embezzling Rs 12 lakh funds in Odisha

PHULBANI: The Vigilance arrested the former panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Koirimandu under Phringia block on charges of embezzling government funds amounting to over Rs 12 lakh released under the state finance commission scheme.

The accused, identified as Binayak Nayak, currently employed at the Phringia block office, is accused of misappropriating Rs 12.87 lakh funds sanctioned for development work during the 2024–25 financial year. The alleged diversion of funds is believed to have occurred between February and March 2024, with sources stating that no physical work was executed despite withdrawal of the full amount.

Following the allegations, Vigilance registered a case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and the BNS.

Vigilance DSP Hemant Kumar Mohanty confirmed that the accused has been arrested and forwarded to the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani. Further investigation is ongoing, with the department now examining the financial records and implementation status of the SFC scheme in the gram panchayat.