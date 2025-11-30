Governor Hari Babu inaugurates SOA Literary Festival, confers Sahitya Samman on Javed Akhtar

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday asserted that technology can never replace the depth of human experience even as it has been expanding and reshaping human relationships.

Inaugurating the 3rd edition of SOA Literary Festival here on Saturday he said artificial intelligence (AI) has been transforming communication, creativity and human relationship, but the future influenced by AI will still depend on empathy, ethical judgment and ability to imagine what lies ahead.

“Long before the modern system of education emerged, our stories, poems and ethics taught society truth, justice, courage and compassion. A society that reads thinks, a society that thinks becomes one that progresses,” he said and described literature as the companion in moral development.

Kambhampati said literature acts as a mirror to the society, challenges injustice, shows social inequalities and is a transformative course that shapes character, inculcates sympathy and expands the world view.

The Governor presented the first SOA Sahitya Samman to poet, scriptwriter and thinker Javed Akhtar. The award comprises a citation, a shawl, a silver idol of Goddess Saraswati and cash prize of `7 lakh.

In response to his felicitation, Akhtar described language, culture, mythology, poetry and art as great resources. He said when India gained independence, the country could not even manufacture a needle, but now it had become one of the most industrialised nations of the world.