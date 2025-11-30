Odisha Industrial Conclave to be held tomorrow, over 1,000 delegates to attend

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1,000 delegates will take part in the Odisha Industrial Conclave 2025, an event aimed at fostering industrial growth and development in the state, which will be organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB), a recognised industrial network in the country, here on Sunday.

The event will include panel discussions, B2B meetings, targeting a diverse group of entrepreneurs from various sectors, said LUB Odisha chapter president Gopal Das Agrawal.

He said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha Legislative Assembly speaker Surama Padhy, MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik, food supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra and many other dignitaries will take part in the event.

“We are excited to organise the event which aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, industry specialist and entrepreneurs to tackle industrial challenges faced by MSMEs,” Agrawal said.

Secretary Pradeep Kumar Nayak said the focus of Conclave will be on two key areas, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swavalambi Bharat.’ “The Conclave will serve as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, build partnerships and contribute to economic development of the state,” Nayak said.