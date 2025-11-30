Odisha Jharsuguda police crack Rs 1.29 crore robbery case, eight arrested

JHARSUGUDA: Nine days after a band of dacoits looted a businessman after terrorising his family at gun-point in his house, Jharsuguda police on Saturday cracked the case by recovering property valued at over Rs 1.29 crore.

Eight criminals were arrested while two juveniles in conflict with law were detained in connection with the incident in Vinayak Puram Lane in the city.

Those arrested were identified as Sanjay Singh, Radhakanta Kanhar (38), Ashok Kumar Panda (58), Jagabandhu Behera, Kanha Charan Swain (25) and Jitendra Sahoo (30), Anand Rai (24) and Sushila Meher (30).

Police recovered Rs 37.27 lakh in cash, 521 gram gold worth Rs 66.56 lakh and 14.32 kg of silver worth Rs 24.77 lakh. Seized items also include three country-made pistols, 12 live rounds, knives, fake number plates, two cars, two scooters, a motorcycle, 12 mobile phones and household appliances reportedly purchased using stolen money.

The robbery took place on the night of November 19 at the house of wholesale trader Mukesh Buchwani. Police said, the accused allegedly entered the residence around 8.30 pm, tied up six family members and held them at gunpoint for nearly three hours while they looted cash, gold and silver articles. The gang fled around 11 pm and Buchwani lodged a complaint the next day.

Under the supervision of SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, multiple teams launched an intensive investigation using CCTV mapping, route analysis, mobile tower location tracking, call detail records. The use of two pre-activated mobile numbers by the accused proved to be a key breakthrough.