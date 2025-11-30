Odisha's Jagatsinghpur MP escapes unhurt after man rams car

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai narrowly escaped an accident near Hajipur on the Cuttack–Nuagaon section of NH-55 under Biridi police limits on Saturday while travelling for a meeting.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the MP’s vehicle, reportedly moving at high speed, slowed down suddenly to allow a cyclist to cross the road. A car approaching from behind rammed into the vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police reached the spot and detained the other driver along with his vehicle. However, Tarai chose not to lodge a police complaint and went to attend the meeting in Jagatsinghpur town.

“My car was damaged, but both my driver and I are unhurt. My vehicle slowed down abruptly because a cyclist crossed the road, so I don’t believe the other driver was at fault. Such situations occur, and they should be resolved amicably,” the MP said.

Biridi police station IIC Sujata Behera confirmed that no case was registered. “The MP refused to file an FIR against the driver who rammed into his car. Accordingly, the detained driver and the vehicle were released,” she added.