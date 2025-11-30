Sambalpur civic body to collaborate with JJ School of Arts for developing Kudopali

SAMBALPUR: The JJ School of Arts in Mumbai, is set to collaborate with the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the comprehensive development of Kudopali, a historically important site associated with several freedom fighters from western Odisha.

This follows the directive of the Union Education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan, who urged the JJ School of Arts to extend its expertise to support the SMC in shaping a uniquely designed memorial landscape at Kudopali, which is poised to

be developed into one of India’s most heritage interpretation hubs.

SMC commissioner Rehan Khatri said, “Western Odisha’s role in the freedom struggle is powerful but still not widely known. Developing this site as a heritage space is important because it will help preserve these stories of courage and pass them on to future generations.”

Notably, Kudopali holds deep historical significance as one of the key sites linked to the 1857 uprising in western Odisha, where several freedom fighters laid down their lives resisting British oppression. The village is closely associated with revolutionaries, including Chhabila Sai, Udanta Sai, and others who were martyred during the Kudopali firing incident of 1857, also referred to as the Kudopali killings. Their sacrifices were part of the larger resistance movement led by Veer Surendra Sai.

As part of the collaboration, officials and experts from the JJ School of Arts and the SMC will soon begin joint planning to conceptualise thematic installations, public art, landscaped open spaces, and visitor-friendly amenities.

The project is likely to begin with a detailed site assessment and concept design phase in the coming weeks, marking the first step towards transforming Kudopali into a landmark of historical pride and cultural identity.