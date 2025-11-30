Two Chhattisgarh men held in Odisha for CGST fraud of Rs 90 crore

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Regional Unit (RRU) of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested two Chhattisgarh natives for their alleged involvement in an inter-state fake GST invoicing network.

The accused, identified as Aman Singhania and Avesh Agarwal, were reportedly involved in duping over Rs 90 crore on the pretext of input tax credit (ICT). They were apprehended on Friday and produced in the SDJM court here on Saturday.

RRU sources informed that the fake GST invoicing network was active in different parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The duo reportedly managed a chain of non-existent and shell firms, and fraudulently generated and passed more than Rs 90 crore ITC without actual supply of goods.

Coordinated searches at multiple locations in Raigarh, Baramkela and other linked locations resulted in the recovery of documents and digital records indicating large-scale bogus invoicing, they said.

“The forgery was committed using several business firms in parts of Odisha under the jurisdiction of the RRU,” the officials said adding, further investigation is underway to identify additional linked entities and beneficiaries.