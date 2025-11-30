Viksit Bharat calls for shift from job seekers to job givers: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision calls for a shift from the job seeking mindset to job giver aspiration, and prioritising swadeshi products over imports, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said here on Saturday.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha’ conclave of Kalinga TV here, Arlekar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed before us the dream of a Viksit Bharat. But what does it mean to me, and how do I contribute to it are the questions we have to ask ourselves first. Unless we answer this, it will be challenging for us to achieve this vision.”

The Governor called upon the youth to change their aspirations from being job seekers to becoming job givers. “We must need to change this concept and produce more number of entrepreneurs. Only then we will progress and this is what the Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha demand from us,” he said.

Calling for a spirit of self-reliance, he urged the audience to adopt swadeshi products in their everyday life. “We have to ask ourselves, if we can stop using imported items and adopt swadeshi and contribute personally to nation-building,” Arlekar said.

Editorial director of The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla highlighted Odisha’s evolution and its growing influence in the country’s path to progress and prosperity. “Odisha is one of the best states in the country and its growth is now expected to be more better,” he said.