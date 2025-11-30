Youth held for duping woman of Rs 3.99 lakh in Odisha

ANGUL: A 21-year-old Jharkhand youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly duping a woman of around Rs 3.99 lakh in a case of cyber fraud.

The accused, Rausan Kumar, was apprehended from Ranchi. Police sources said Kumar along with his friend Sunil Kumar have been involved in similar frauds for the past several years. However, Sunil is currently at large and efforts are on to nab him.

SP Rahul Jain said the victim, a bank employee, had lodged a complaint in July, alleging she had been duped of Rs 3.99 lakh in two separate phases. In her complaint, the victim stated that she had received a message on her WhatsApp providing an app through which she could update her KYC. However, when she installed the app and provided all details, she lost Rs 2 lakh and then around Rs 1.99 lakh in separate phases from her bank account.

Police formed a team to trace the fraudster. Eventually, Kumar was nabbed during a raid in Ranchi. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.