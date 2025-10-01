A legacy of selfless service, sacrifice for nation-building

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to mark its centenary this Vijaya Dashami. Hundred years ago, the seed planted at Reshamibag in Nagpur has today grown into a mighty tree. Starting with just a handful of boys and youths in a playground by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS has today become the world’s largest social organisation.
The journey of the Sangh in the last 100 years has been full of challenges, but it has stood firmly on the foundation of sacrifice, dedication and tireless efforts of numerous swayamsevaks. On this centenary, as a humble swayamsevak, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the generations of adhikaris, karyakartas, swayamsevaks, well-wishers, thinkers, intellectuals and countless others who have carried the Sangh’s message to every part of the society.
I pray to Maa Durga that for centuries to come, for eternity, the Sangh, the Sangh Parivar and above all the core foundation of Bharatiya thought and Bharatiyata, continues to inspire and influence the entire humanity. I had started attending the Shakha during my school days. When I look back, the memories of my days of higher studies, the struggle for livelihood, and my initial involvement in public service and the politics, I realise that behind me there has always been the invisible guiding hand of the inspiring ideology of RSS.
The RSS has not only shaped my life but also millions like me. We the swayamsevaks have the highest regard for the sacred saffron flag and consider it as our Guru. The individual is secondary, mortal, and merely a medium. The ideology is eternal and unbroken. The Sangh has not brought any new thought but has reoriented the people towards the fundamental principles of Bharatiya civilisation and culture that are timeless and infinite.
The RSS has been engaged solely and entirely in the work of nation-building. The people nurtured by the Sangh have gone into various spheres of social life and have made tireless efforts to organise and influence society. The struggle continues and will keep continuing for generations to come as civilisation itself is eternal and flows without end.
In 1925, Dr Hedgewar sowed the seeds of a silent revolution in the name of the RSS. From Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra, he influenced the young men to become intellectual and organisational warriors. Through the ideology of the Sangh, the Shakhas were established across every state of Bharat and demolished the conspiracies of British and the leftists, firmly rooting the victory of eternal Bharatiya Hindu Sanatani thought. The Shakha functioned like an open university, exposing the youth to the truth and awakening their inner strength.
I have been fortunate to meet and receive guidance from individuals like Baburao Paldhiji, Baburao Deshpandeji, and Aravind Chauthaiwaleji, who hailed from Maharashtra and devoted their lives to establishing the RSS’ presence in our state. They were pracharaks, who left their families, remained unmarried, faced stiff opposition from sizeable sections of the society, and still worked tirelessly for the Sangh. For them, the Sangh was only a medium; their true dedication was entirely for the nation. Across the length of our land, from Kanyakumari to the Himalayas, the selfless sacrifices of pracharaks have built a strong foundation, paving the way for a resurgence of national pride and self-respect.
Our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, is one such illustrious figure shaped by the Sangh. His philosophy can be summed up in the words: “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”.
Time and again, the Sangh has been the target of conspiracies and even faced bans. Yet, in wars with Pakistan, conflicts with China, or the liberation of Bangladesh, the government of the country turned to it for cooperation, and the RSS proved its loyalty and patriotism. In every natural disaster, swayamsevaks have been the first to reach and serve. The enduring dedication of pracharaks and swayamsevaks is what gives substance and significance to their work.
“Tera vaibhav amar rahe maa, hum din char rahen na rahe”. This is the essence of the Sangh’s spirit of dedication to our motherland Bharat.
Bharat Mata ki Jai!
Mohan Charan Majhi
Chief Minister, Government of Odisha