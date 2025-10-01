A legacy of selfless service, sacrifice for nation-building

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to mark its centenary this Vijaya Dashami. Hundred years ago, the seed planted at Reshamibag in Nagpur has today grown into a mighty tree. Starting with just a handful of boys and youths in a playground by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS has today become the world’s largest social organisation.

The journey of the Sangh in the last 100 years has been full of challenges, but it has stood firmly on the foundation of sacrifice, dedication and tireless efforts of numerous swayamsevaks. On this centenary, as a humble swayamsevak, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the generations of adhikaris, karyakartas, swayamsevaks, well-wishers, thinkers, intellectuals and countless others who have carried the Sangh’s message to every part of the society.

I pray to Maa Durga that for centuries to come, for eternity, the Sangh, the Sangh Parivar and above all the core foundation of Bharatiya thought and Bharatiyata, continues to inspire and influence the entire humanity. I had started attending the Shakha during my school days. When I look back, the memories of my days of higher studies, the struggle for livelihood, and my initial involvement in public service and the politics, I realise that behind me there has always been the invisible guiding hand of the inspiring ideology of RSS.