Bike crash kills three youths in Odisha’s Odagaon

NAYAGARH: A horrific road accident that claimed three lives has left Nayagarh district’s Odagaon block in shock, on Tuesday. The mishap took place in the afternoon when two motorcycles coming from opposite directions collided head-on at a high speed near Godipalli along Nayagarh-Odagaon stretch.

The collision was so violent that the impact hurled both vehicles nearly seven feet into the air before they crashed down onto the road. The trio sustained grievous injuries on their heads and chest. They were declared dead at Odagaon hospital. The deceased are Mohan Barik, Silu Nayak and Santosh Routa. Police suspect reckless driving and over-speeding as the reasons behind the mishap.