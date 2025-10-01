Immigrants’ Durga Puja in Ramanagar completes 75 years

The celebrations offer a unique blend of cultural exchange, with people from different backgrounds participating in the festivities, Debnath said. Member of Ramanagar gram panchayat, Bijay Shuklya said the government had settled most of the Bengali-speaking people from Bangladesh in the mangrove-covered seaside areas.

“They have been worshipping Maa Durga at around 20 puja pandals in these villages. But the pandal at Ramanagar is the oldest and most-revered in the district,” he added.

During this time of the year, the entire village comes alive with dazzling lights and stunning decorations, adding to the festive spirit. The puja mandaps witness large gatherings of people all throughout the five-day festival as devotees from far and wide assemble to pay obeisance to the Mother Goddess at Ramanagar and its nearby areas.

“The cost of organising the festival has also gone up this year as prices of raw materials used in making the pandal have increased,” said Nalini Mandal, another local resident.