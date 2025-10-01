Jindal Steel commissions three MT BOF

ANGUL: Jindal Steel which aims to produce 25 million tonne of steel by 2030 from its Angul plant, on Tuesday commissioned its 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) basic oxygen furnace (BOF), adding another 3 MTPA of crude steelmaking capacity.

With the new addition, the company’s total capacity at Angul has jumped from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA, bringing Angul closer to its goal of achieving 12 MTPA within the current financial year, a company official said.

“The new BOF is now running, and the first heat has been tapped. With this, Angul gains real muscle in steelmaking. Every tonne we produce here strengthens India’s ability to rely on its own capacity,” said Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel.

The steel major three days ago achieved a milestone by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace. The synchronised commissioning marks a significant milestone for India’s steel self-reliance and ensures steady supplies of Indian-made steel for infrastructure, energy, automotives, oil and gas and real estate sectors, the company said.