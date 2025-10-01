NGT orders probe into alleged violations in black stone quarry in Odisha

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s East Zone Bench has taken serious note of alleged environmental violations at Bajabati black stone quarry-2 under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district.

Acting on a petition filed by local resident Urbashi Jena, the bench has directed the formation of a joint committee to investigate the matter and recommend remedial action.

The petitioner, represented by advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy, alleged that the quarry, spread over five acres, is operating in violation of environmental clearance (EC) and consent-to-operate (CTO) conditions. It raised concerns over unscientific mining practices, blasting within 200 metres of residential areas and lack of compliance monitoring.

The bench comprising Judicial Member Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh observed that the case raises substantial questions relating to the environment under Schedule-I of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.