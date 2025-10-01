Odisha immerses in Dussehra festivities with pomp, gaiety

JEYPORE/BARIPADA /BALASORE/BHAWANIPATNA: Odisha is currently basking in the festive glow as Durga Puja is being celebrated with pomp and gaiety in every nook and corner of the state.

In Koraput district, spiritual fervour gripped residents as they observed Maha Ashtami with devotion and grandeur on Tuesday. Temples of Bhagabati, Dakshina Kali, Mutyalamma and Birikomb drew large gatherings of devotees, where special rituals were performed to mark the auspicious occasion.

In several tribal villages across Koraput, Pottangi, Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Borigumma and Kotpad blocks, animal sacrifices were performed as a way of paying obeisance to Goddess Durga. About 22 sacred lathis of the Devi arrived from different parts of undivided Koraput district for the age-old Dussehra celebrations in Jeypore.

These lathis will be worshipped at the Bhagabati and Dakshina Kali temples till conclusion of the festival. Nearly 30 beautifully decorated pandals have been erected across the district, adding colour to the festive atmosphere.

In Murgabadi at Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, the Mother Goddess is offered a bhog of Dahi Pakhala and fried fish on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, the concluding day of the festival. The festival entered its 45th year this Puja.