Two killed in landslides as heavy rains batter Odisha’s Gajapati district

BHUBANESWAR: Two people were killed in landslides across several places following heavy rains in Gajapati district in Odisha.

In a post on X, Gajapati district collector Madhumita said that two persons Trinath Nayak of Bastriguda gram panchayat and Laxman Nayak of Meripalli gram panchayat died due to landslides.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for next of the kin.

The district collector said due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas of the district, all the 2443 anganwadi centres in Gajapati district have been closed for two days on October 3 and 4 for the safety of the mothers and children.

She said under the guidance of the district administration, the anganwadi workers are continuing the feeding programme by distributing dry rations to all beneficiaries so that no child or mother is left behind.

Heavy rains triggered a rock fall on the railway track near Lada station in Rayagada district on Thursday, disrupting train services on the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada route. Services were also hit on sections of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul and Koraput-Rayagada lines under the Waltair division due to the downpour.