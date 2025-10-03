Two killed in landslides as heavy rains batter Odisha’s Gajapati district

BHUBANESWAR: Two people were killed in landslides across several places following heavy rains in Gajapati district in Odisha.
In a post on X, Gajapati district collector Madhumita said that two persons Trinath Nayak of Bastriguda gram panchayat and Laxman Nayak of Meripalli gram panchayat died due to landslides.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for next of the kin.
The district collector said due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas of the district, all the 2443 anganwadi centres in Gajapati district have been closed for two days on October 3 and 4 for the safety of the mothers and children.
She said under the guidance of the district administration, the anganwadi workers are continuing the feeding programme by distributing dry rations to all beneficiaries so that no child or mother is left behind.
Heavy rains triggered a rock fall on the railway track near Lada station in Rayagada district on Thursday, disrupting train services on the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada route. Services were also hit on sections of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul and Koraput-Rayagada lines under the Waltair division due to the downpour.
CM Majhi also ordered the commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to Gajapati district to oversee the relief and rescue operations. The chief minister’s office (CMO) said he also directed the special relief commissioner to provide immediate assistance required by the district administration.
The CMO release said the water levels in various rivers have increased in Gajapati district, posing a risk of inundation of many areas.
The CM also spoke to the Gajapati district collector and inquired about the situation, it added.
Official sources said that Jena visited Paiket village in Rayagada district on the instruction of the CM, where a landslide occurred on Thursday.
Two persons are still missing after Thursday’s landslide.
The minister inspected the restoration measures being undertaken at the site.
Meanwhile, Chandra Sekhar Padhi, engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department told mediapersons that Bansdhara river was flowing above the danger mark at 55.24 meter. He said that the water level will recede below the danger mark 54.9 meter by tomorrow morning and there is no danger of a flood.