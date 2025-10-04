Climate and development pressure trigger landslides in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In the state’s hilly districts along the Eastern Ghats, landslides are on the rise. While Kandhamal is yet to recover from the massive landslide at Kalinga Ghat last month, fresh ones at various locations in the neighbouring Gajapati district following the deep depression have already claimed two lives this week.

Even as the state government continues its work on developing a Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) under the World Bank-funded Odisha State Capability Resilient Growth Project, researchers blame the calamity to climate change and rapid clearing of forests and green cover from the face of the Eastern Ghats.

Assistant professor at the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences (SEOCS) of IIT-Bhubaneswar Yengkhom Kesorjit Singh said landslides in the region have been a continuous process. But, climate change is behind its increasing frequency now. “There is a thick soil profile above the Eastern Ghat’s plutonic rocks. This soil profile is eroding faster due to irregular and increasingly heavy intensity of rainfall,” he said.

Rajat Kumar Patnaik, research scholar at the SEOCS, who has been studying the landslides in Eastern Ghat districts including Gajapati and Ganjam since the last five years attributed the increasing landslide frequency to geological formations with the triggering factor being rainfall.

In recent times, he said, increased anthropogenic activities (human interventions like unscientific road cutting, clearing of forests and felling of trees) in the hilly areas have led to rise in frequency of rainfall and landslides.