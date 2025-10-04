DCP among six injured in group clash during immersion ceremony in Odisha's Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Tension ran high after at least six people, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, sustained injuries in a violent clash that broke out between two groups during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga at Haathi Pokhari near Dargah Bazaar in Cuttack late Friday night.

According to reports, the clash erupted around 2 a.m. when the idol from the Jhanjirmangala Bhagabat Sahi Puja Committee was en route to Devigada for immersion.

The violence reportedly began when the procession was passing through the Haathi Pokhari area and a group of locals allegedly objected to the music being played by the puja committee. The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument, which soon turned violent.

Members of both groups allegedly engaged in a physical confrontation, hurling stones and glass bottles at each other, and damaging several vehicles in the locality.

The stretch near Dargah Bazaar Jail Road was said to have turned into a warzone for nearly three hours. Police eventually resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.