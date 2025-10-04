Millennium city bids adieu to goddess Durga

CUTTACK: The five-day-long Durga Puja festivities drew to a close in the millennium city on Friday with immersion of idols of Goddess Durga, Hara-Parbati, Lord Shiva annihilating demon Jalandhar and other deities.

With weather being pleasant contrary to predictions of showers, the roads on the traditional route leading from Ranihat to Devi Gada, the immersion point located on the Kathajodi river bed, witnessed thousands of devotees and revellers lining up to bid farewell to the mother goddess.

Even as a sense of melancholy pervaded the city after conclusion of the festival, a carnival-like atmosphere prevailed at Devi Gada and its adjacent Purighat Ghat locality as people from different walks of life joining the colourful immersion processions with accompaniment of dhola, singha, madal, dulduli, blowing of conches and rhythmic round of cymbals to bid adieu to the goddess. Makeshift shops were set up along the roadside by rural artisans selling different kinds of household and handicrafts materials near Devigada.

Of the total 176 puja mandaps, while Goddess Durga was worshipped at 103, the clay idols of other deities, including that of Lord Hara-Parbati and Lord Shiva were consecrated at the remaining puja pandals.

As many as 39 idols of Goddess Durga and Hara-Parbati were immersed in the three artificial ponds set up on Kathajodi river bank near Devigada by 7.45 pm. Keeping their tradition intact, the Shakti Pithas (shrines), Bengali communities and individual households had immersed their idols and kalashas immediately after Vijaya Dashami rituals were over on Thursday night.