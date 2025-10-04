Nine villages in Raygada cry for a bridge: NHRC seeks report

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint highlighting the plight of nine remote villages in Rayagada district that have remained cut-off from essential facilities due to the absence of a permanent bridge over the Nagabali river.

The complaint, filed by human rights activist and advocate Anup Kumar Patro of Jeypore, was admitted by the Commission on October 1, which has directed the Rayagada collector to submit an action taken report within four weeks.

According to the complaint, the villages Tolosaja and Uppersaja (Sikaripai panchayat); Argonda, Mandipar and Kusabati (Palam panchayat) and Minajhola, Kuradi, Katapadu, and Raghunathpur (Majhiguda panchayat) under Kalyansinghpur block remain without a permanent bridge, severely hampering connectivity and access to basic facilities like healthcare, education, and clean drinking water.

The petitioner emphasised that these villages, even 76 years after independence, continue to face serious communication challenges due to the lack of proper infrastructure. The complaint alleged that this sustained neglect amounted to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Patro alleged that the villagers are facing difficulties every day just to meet basic human needs. The state and district administration have a constitutional obligation to ensure access to essential services, yet these communities remain deprived due to apathy.

The Commission after reviewing the matter forwarded the complaint to the district magistrate directing that appropriate action be taken and a report be submitted within four weeks.

Residents of these villages have reportedly made multiple appeals for a permanent bridge, but their voices have gone unheard.