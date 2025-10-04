Normal life crippled as rain wreaks havoc in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE: Body of one of the two siblings swept away by the overflowing Thengapada nullah in Thuamul Rampur block was recovered on Friday even as heavy rains continued to lash Kalahandi, disrupting normal life across the district.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Dash of Bhawanipatna. Sources said Pradip and his brother were returning to Bhawanipatna from Thuamul Rampur on a motorcycle after participating in Dussehra celebrations on Thursday evening. Near Semlipadar, the duo was reportedly swept away in the floodwater of Thengapada Nala. Pradip’s body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem while search for his brother is underway.

Sources said roads have been damaged at several places in Thuamul Rampur due to the torrential rain since the last two days. Besides, uprooted trees have blocked roads, disrupting communication in many areas of the block.

Heavy rain also caused landslides on Mukhiguda-Mahulpatna ghat road and Mohangiri-Jamuli road. The local administration has initiated restoration work on a war-footing to clear the debris on both the routes.

Damages to houses have been reported from Labensar and Damodarpur of Bhawanipatna block, Themra of Kesinga and Dumerguda of Junagarh. More than 50 people including four pregnant women of Sorishmahal village under Deydhar panchayat in Junagarh block have been shifted to the local school due to flashflood in Deydhar nullah.