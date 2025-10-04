Odisha govt to bring new fisheries policy for Chilika soon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started work on formulating a comprehensive fisheries policy for Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, to safeguard its fragile eco-system.

The policy will focus on regulating fishing practices, preventing over-exploitation of aquatic resources and promoting sustainable livelihoods for the fishing communities around the lake.

The policy is being prepared by the Fisheries department with the help of former advisor to the Ministry of Earth Sciences V Sampad. Sampad has already handed over the preliminary report to the department and based on his recommendation, inputs related to formulation of the policy have also been received from officials of other departments concerned. They are being examined for drafting the final policy, sources said.

The policy proposal will soon be submitted to the state government for approval. The move assumes significance in the wake of growing demand for enactment of the Odisha Regulation of Fishing and Fisheries in Chilika Bill which has been pending for over eight years now. The Bill aims to protect the delicate ecosystem of the lake and fishermen community of the lagoon from illegal prawn culture.