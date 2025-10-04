Odisha to scrap over 15-yr-old govt vehicles by October 15

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to scrap all government vehicles of more than 15 years old in the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) by mid-October.

Highlighting the government’s decision to replace all old vehicles with new ones, mostly electric vehicles, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee has asked all departments to scrap all old vehicles by October 15.

She said about 4,000 government vehicles have been scrapped by March 31, this year and for this achievement, the state has received a special assistance of Rs 300 crore from the Ministry of Finance for capital investment.

The special financial assistance offered by the Centre for vehicle scrapping ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle. States will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000 for each vehicle if up to 500 vehicles are scrapped and Rs 60,000 per vehicle if 501 to 1,000 vehicles are scrapped. Similarly, the incentive amount is Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle if the number of vehicles to be scrapped crosses 6,000.