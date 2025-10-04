Paradip Port signs pact with AM/NS Ports for berth mechanisation

BHUBANESWAR: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and AM/NS Ports have signed a concession agreement for the mechanisation of the CQ-III berth to handle dry bulk cargo. This partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing port infrastructure and operational efficiency.

This agreement will be effective for a period of 30 years. It envisages the shipment of iron ore pellets of AM/NS India through mechanised conveying and a ship loader system equipped with state-of-the-art handling facilities.

The agreement was executed by chief engineer of PPA Himanshu Sekhar Rout and authorised signatory for AM/NS Ports Subhakant Dash in the presence of chairman of Paradip Port PL Haranadh and chief of Odisha operations, AM/NS India Suresha G.

Speaking on the occasion, Haranadh said the agreement is an important step towards improving berth productivity and promoting eco-friendly coastal cargo handling operations.

This collaboration will not only transform PPA into a world-class port hub, but also strengthen AM/NS India’s logistics capabilities. “This will help modernise port operations and support industrial growth in the region. The mechanisation of CQ-III berth will reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and environmental sustainability,” said Suresha.