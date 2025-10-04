Pradhan inaugurates common facility centre for cage fish farming at Hirakud

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated the common facility centre for cage fish farming at Hirakud, marking a major push towards modernising fisheries in Odisha.

Built at a cost of around Rs 7.02 crore over 37 acre of land, the centre is equipped with facilities like cold storage, ice plants and modern processing units to support safe preservation, value addition, and marketing of fish.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the initiative would script a new chapter in the state’s fisheries sector and unlock the vast potential of the Hirakud reservoir spread over 2 lakh hectare. After Ganjam and Balasore, Sambalpur ranks among the top fish-producing districts, contributing nearly Rs 500 crore worth of fish annually. With advanced infrastructure and better market linkages, local produce could now reach not only Odisha but also national and international markets, he said.

He informed that the Central government has sanctioned about Rs 100 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art fish farming and skill development centre at Basantpur near Sambalpur. The facility will train fishermen in modern practices, hygiene and processing techniques, thereby boosting quality, productivity and market value.