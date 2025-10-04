Swelling rivers spark flood fear in Koraput

JEYPORE: Incessant rain for the last two days has caused major rivers to swell in Koraput, sparking flood fear across several parts of the district.

Due to the heavy rains, water level of Kolab, Indravati, Telengiri, Patali, Saberi, Kurlu, Ultajhor, Jonra rivers and their tributaries are on the rise, putting Jeypore, Koraput, Borigumma, Kotpad, Dasmantpur and Kundra blocks on flood alert.

Sources said following heavy rain in the catchment areas, the water level of Upper Kolab dam has reached 857.5 metre against the maximum capacity of 858 metre. In view of the rising reservoir level, the Upper Kolab authorities have issued warning of a potential water release from the dam. People residing in villages near Kolab river in Jeypore and Kundra blocks have been advised to remain cautious over possible flooding due to water release from the dam’s spillway gates.