Two prisoners break cells, climb walls and escape from Choudwar jail

CUTTACK: Exposing serious lapses in the security arrangements at the Choudwar Circle Jail, two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) escaped from the prison by scaling the walls late on Thursday night.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Raja Sahani from Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar from Rampur in Bihar. The two were arrested on January 4 for allegedly committing a robbery at a jewellery shop in Panikoili in Jajpur district and killing two people during the heist. They were moved from Ragadi sub-jail of the district to Choudwar Jail a few months back for security reasons.

According to sources, the duo took advantage of the Dussehra celebrations in the jail on the day. At around 1.20 am, seeing absence of the warder or guards, they broke out of their cells. They reportedly cut the iron bars of their cells and scaled two jail walls to make their way out.

Sources confirmed that both, hardcore criminals, had made several escape attempts in the recent past. On July 21, jail staff found two broken saw blades in their possession during a search.

The search was carried out after receiving information that the duo was planning to dig through the boundary wall. As a result, they were placed in separate high-security cells. However, no further investigation was done to find out how they got the saw blades, or take preventive measures.