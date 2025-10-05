28-year-old held for hacking wife to death in Balasore

BALASORE: Khaira police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Pratapur village on charges of hacking his wife to death.

The accused was identified as Nishakar Man alias Jaga, while the deceased as Bishama Bag (24). Nishakar was arrested following a complaint lodged by his wife’s father, Kunu Bag.

According to sources, Nishakar married Bishama about four years ago and the couple has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The couple reportedly had an argument over a financial matter on Friday, following which Nishakar allegedly assaulted Bishama and attacked her with a sickle.

Nishakar then took her to a nearby hospital on his scooter, where she was referred to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. The accused brought the body back home that night and informed Bishama’s parents that she was ill and had been admitted to the hospital. However, when her parents rushed to Nishakar’s house on Saturday morning, they found their daughter dead with cut marks on her neck and lodged a complaint with the police.

“Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the dispute,” police said.